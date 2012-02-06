Samsung Galaxy Note S set for MWC 2012 launch?

With no Samsung Galaxy S3 to look forward to at MWC 2012, Samsung seems prepared to underwhelm us all with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note S.

Dutch website Mobile Cowboys (we can't help but think of Brokeback Mountain) spoke to a Samsung insider who revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note S will be heading shelf-wards in the second half of this year after taking centre stage at MWC.

Yes, Samsung's had a team of top flight marketers working 'round the clock on a name for the follow-up to the Galaxy Note smartphone-cum-tablet.

No detail

Sadly what the source didn't reveal is what specs we can expect from the Note S, although it did confirm that it will come with Android 4.0/Ice Cream Sandwich – but by that time we'd hope to see ICS on the original Note anyway.

There's more than a little bit of a fishy odour around this rumour aside from its lack of detail - and the Note is barely out of short trousers itself, so it seems a bit soon to be pushing a sequel. We may well see a minor upgrade to the Note announced at MWC but we won't be holding our breath.

Samsung just spent a serious chunk of change on a Superbowl advert pushing the Galaxy Note – the main USPs it highlighted were the stylus (It's got a pen!), the front-facing camera and the fact that it isn't an iPhone.

Check it out below if you're into adverts that implausibly disintegrate into Darkness-themed street parties:

Via So Mobile