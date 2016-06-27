Samsung Galaxy Note 7 leak suggests there will be two phones after all

For a long time one of the biggest questions surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was whether it would be flat or curved.

Just last week we thought we might have the answer, with a rumor suggesting that just a curved version would be launched, but now a pair of leaked logos suggests Samsung is launching both variants.

The logos, which were tweeted by @NextGalaxyS, show off the names Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Edge, which, as well as pointing to two different shaped screens, also add more evidence to the rumor that Samsung will skip the Galaxy Note 6 to bring the naming in line with its Galaxy S7 flagship.

Of course it's worth noting that these logos would be trivial to fake, or, as they're virtually identical, the one reading Galaxy Note 7 Edge could be real and simply have had that final word erased to fake the other one, but releasing both flat and curved models would be in line with Samsung's usual approach to flagships in recent years.

No Snapdragon 823

Alongside the logos the leaker also revealed some apparent specs of the flat model, which include a 5.77-inch QHD screen, a Snapdragon 820 or 821 processor, 6GB of RAM, a fingerprint scanner, an iris scanner, a 12MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, IP68 certification, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a USB Type-C port and fast charging.

Most of those specs have been attached to it already, though previously it had been reported that the phone would have a Snapdragon 823 processor, so this would be a slight step down from that.

The Twitter account which these leaks come from has otherwise mostly reposted official news and other people's leaks, so aside from the ease of faking them that too is reason to take all this with a pinch of salt, but there's nothing unbelievable about them.

We should know for sure in early August, as that's when the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is expected to become official.