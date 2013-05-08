Ridiculously thin Huawei P6's latest leak slips into black

At a rumored 6.18mm the Huawei P6 could be the thinnest phone around

Update: For such a slender phone, the Huawei P6 has girth in the leak department.

One day after the 6.18mm device showed up in slimming black, Engadget picked up some snaps of the handset's brushed metal backing. Mexican blog Circular also managed to get ahold of the unannounced Android device, this time with the screen alight.

You can scope the back of the phone below, and keep in mind that Huawei reportedly has a June 18 event planned in London, so we could be seeing the P6 slink by very soon.

Slick and slender (Credit: Engadget)

Original article...

Photos of a super-slim rumored Huawei device known as the P6-U06 - P6 for short - appeared online once again today in all the phone's svelte form.

NowhereElse.fr, known for past leaks like the alleged iPhone 5S innards photographed last year, today published several photos of what may be the Huawei P6 in black.

Previously the phone has only appeared in white, and that itself was in a leak from TENAA, the Chinese equivalent of the U.S.'s Federal Communications Commission.

Not much is known about the unannounced device, but from everything that's been seen of it, it's clearly one thing - extremely thin.

Thin like a wafer (Credit: NowhereElse.fr)

So thin it hurts

The rumored new Huawei phone appears so slender that TechRadar previously called it "thinspired."

When the P6 appeared on TENAA's official site last week it had a 4.7-inch HD display, a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of memory, a 5-megapixel camera and Android Jelly Bean.

The P6's main draw is obviously its thinness, though, and at 6.18mm it's the slimmest phone around.

It comfortably beats the iPhone 5's 7.6mm girth and even trumps Alcatel's Idol Ultra, previously the slimmest known phone at 6.45mm.

Huawei still hasn't responded to our original query a week ago about the P6, but we've reached out again regarding this latest leak and will update this story if and when the Chinese company responds.

Via Engadget