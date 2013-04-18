Nokia's Elop reveals new Lumia will be a hero, more top handsets on the way

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop has dropped a new hint regarding the heavily rumoured Lumia 928 Windows Phone 8 handset, which has been the subject of several leaks in the last couple of weeks.

Speaking with investors following the company's latest earnings call, Elop touted the merits of a forthcoming device, while also promising a wealth of new products for the coming year.

The Lumia 928 is widely expected to be an exclusive on the Verizon Wireless network in the United States and an alternative to the Lumia 920, which is an exclusive on the rival AT&T carrier Stateside.

After announcing the company's best quarter of Lumia sales yet, Elop said: "Later this quarter a new Lumia device is anticipated to have hero status with a leading US carrier."

More to come

Whether the Lumia 928, which speculation suggests will have a 4.5-inch OLED screen and a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, will launch internationally or not, remains to be seen.

Elop also remarked that the newest Windows Phone handset would "mark the beginning of a season of new product introductions."

Those newcomers could be a the Lumia Catwalk device which, judging by more leaked snaps, will be a high-end, perhaps aluminium-bodied flagship handset.

Nokia is also reported to be working on Windows Phone handset featuring its advanced PureView camera technology and a bigger-screened rival for the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 phablet.

Via The Verge