Nokia: Googorola deal makes us right to choose WP7

Smartphone giant Nokia says Google's agreement to buy Motorola validates its own decision to choose the Windows Phone 7 operating system over Android.

The Finnish company was roundly criticised earlier this year for refusing to embrace the massively successful Android ecosystem and choosing instead to take a chance on Microsoft's fledgling OS.

However, following yesterday's blockbuster announcement that Google intends to buy manufacturer Motorola, Nokia reckons the other Android partners may struggle for prominence.

Reinforces belief

In a statement the company reiterated its commitment to WP7.

"This further reinforces our belief that opportunities for the growth of Nokia's smartphone business will be greatest with Windows Phone," the statement read.

"This could prove to be a massive catalyst for the Windows Phone ecosystem.

"Additionally, with our respective intellectual property portfolios, Nokia and Microsoft are working together to build and nurture an innovative ecosystem that benefits consumers, operators, developers and other device manufacturers."

Closing ranks

The suggestion from Nokia is that the likes of HTC, Samsung, LG and those heavily invested in the Android ecosystem may struggle if Google closes ranks around Moto hardware.

Google has promised to keep Android open source, but Nokia isn't buying that.

The mention of Nokia's "intellectual property portfolios" is also interesting. It seems that the major software providers are intent on getting tooled up for the forthcoming patent war. This could get ugly.

Link: WMPowerUser