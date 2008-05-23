Nokia apologises to N-Gage users

Nokia N-Gage - games WILL be able to be transfered to new handsets after all

Nokia N-Gage users will be glad to hear that the Finnish mobile giant is working on solutions to allow transfer of games between handsets, following concern earlier this week that gamers would have to buy games again each time they upgraded their N-Gage handsets.

“We have noticed a number of media stories about N-Gage game transfers and wanted to clarify the issue,” Nokia said in a statement.

“Due to copy protection, N-Gage games, like most mobile games, are linked to one device. As the value of content increases, a robust copy protection mechanism is essential as it makes it possible for the games industry to invest in N-Gage content.

Working on solutions

The statement continues: “We acknowledge our customers’ concerns and have been working on a solution that would allow people to transfer purchased N-Gage games to a new Nokia device.

“We are working with our Nokia Care Centers with an intermediate solution to enable the licensed transfers of games until a final solution is ready to be deployed.

Apologises profusely

“We apologise for the confusion around this issue and look forward to delivering an appropriate solution to transfer purchased N-Gage games to new Nokia devices.”

There. What a heart-warming news story to take us into the bank holiday weekend. Company makes a mistake, apologises, commits to fixing the mistake…

If only it was always like this.