Super-slim smartphone from i-mate

A pocketable slim and compact new Pocket PC-powered smartphone has been introduced by Windows Mobile -specialist i-mate .
The i-mate JAMA is a slimline 15.6mm thin smartphone built on the Windows Mobile 5.0 operating system. It has a large 2.4-inch colour touchscreen and comes equipped with a 2-megapixel camera. The i-mate JAMA features a Samsung 300MHz processor, 128MB ROM and 64MB RAM.
All the regular Windows Mobile 5.0 for Pocket PC suite of Windows desktop-style applications are supplied as standard. These include Microsoft Office Mobile apps such as Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint Mobile, Internet Explorer Mobile and Windows Media Player Mobile.
The i-mate JAMA also includes a selection of imate's own applications layered onto the Windows Mobile interface. These include a media Control Panel for one-touch access to music and video content, plus i-mate Configurator for automatically setting up the device.
The i-mate JAMA is available from this month, with pricing details to be confirmed. A Windows Mobile 6.0 upgrade could also be available in the near future.
i-mate JAMA - key features
- Microsoft Windows Mobile 5.0 for Pocket PC
- Samsung 300 MHz Processor
- 2.4-inch 65k Colour TFT, 240 x 320 Display
- 128MB ROM, 64MB RAM
- MicroSD card support
- 2-megapixel camera with 6x digital zoom
- Video recording/playback
- Bluetooth 1.2
- Stereo Audio
- Dimensions: 106(h) x 52.5(w)mm x 15.6(d)mm
- Weight: 110g
- Dual-band GSM/GPRS
- Standby: 150 hours; Talk time: 4 hours
- Mini USB
- Software: Windows Outlook Mobile: Calendar, Contacts, Messaging, Tasks Microsoft Windows Mobile Office Applications; Word Mobile, Excel Mobile and Powerpoint Mobile Microsoft "Direct Push" email Internet Explorer Mobile Windows Media Player 10 Mobile Picture & Video viewer ActiveSync Client Pocket MSN (Hotmail Instant Messenger) Calculator Voice Notes i-mate Suite (30 day trial) CA Antivirus SIM Manager 3 i-mate Games i-mate Media Control Panel i-mate Profile Controller i-mate Configurator