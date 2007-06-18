Super-slim smartphone from i-mate

A pocketable slim and compact new Pocket PC-powered smartphone has been introduced by Windows Mobile -specialist i-mate .

The i-mate JAMA is a slimline 15.6mm thin smartphone built on the Windows Mobile 5.0 operating system. It has a large 2.4-inch colour touchscreen and comes equipped with a 2-megapixel camera. The i-mate JAMA features a Samsung 300MHz processor, 128MB ROM and 64MB RAM.

All the regular Windows Mobile 5.0 for Pocket PC suite of Windows desktop-style applications are supplied as standard. These include Microsoft Office Mobile apps such as Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint Mobile, Internet Explorer Mobile and Windows Media Player Mobile.

The i-mate JAMA also includes a selection of imate's own applications layered onto the Windows Mobile interface. These include a media Control Panel for one-touch access to music and video content, plus i-mate Configurator for automatically setting up the device.

The i-mate JAMA is available from this month, with pricing details to be confirmed. A Windows Mobile 6.0 upgrade could also be available in the near future.

i-mate JAMA - key features