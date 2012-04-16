Lumia 900 software update fixes data bug

Nokia issued a software update for the Lumia 900 Windows Phone to fix a data connectivity bug.

The bug caused Lumia 900 phones to drop their network data connections due to a memory management issue.

Thankfully the issue was software-based rather than lying in the phone's fundamentals, so a quick update through the Zune store will solve the problem.

Advice: ask for help or take the phone back

Nokia launched a Lumia 900 update help site to walk users through the update, or direct them to trade in the phone at an AT&T store if necessary.

Nokia will also provide a $100 AT&T bill credit to existing Lumia 900 users, as well as anyone who buys the phone before April 21, when the updated software will be integrated into all new phones.

To Nokia's credit...

Nokia and Microsoft pinned a lot of their hopes on the Lumia 900, which runs Windows Phone 7.5 and comes with a large 4.3-inch AMOLED screen, to make a splash with users who may be interested in alternatives to iOS and Android enabled handsets.

Considering that the Lumia 900 sells for just $99 through AT&T, the $100 credit shows how seriously Nokia is taking the phone's early adoption.

The Nokia Lumia 900 is set to come to the UK in the coming months, but launched first in the US, taking over Times Square in New York City in the process.

You can check out our early thoughts with our Hands-On: Nokia Lumia 900 review

Via Nokia