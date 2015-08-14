Looks like Sony's staying stubborn on its Xperia phones

What will the next Xperia look like?

Sony's strategy for its flagship Xperia devices has been somewhat confusing of late, with the Xperia Z4 a rather underwhelming upgrade on the previous model and given the title Xperia Z3+ in every country other than Japan.

We're suckers for a bit of smartphone hype though, and that disappointment hasn't stopped us from hoping that the Xperia Z5 is the super-powerful flagship phone we've been waiting for.

Images on Weibo are claiming to be of the Sony Xperia Z5+, the souped-up version of the already highly souped Xperia Z5. None of these handsets have been officially confirmed by Sony, of course, but we think September's IFA event is when they'll launch.

No surprises please

Design-wise, there's not too much to write home about as far as these pictures are concerned - they seem to follow the standard Xperia template, which to be fair is a pretty attractive one.

As for the specs, sources clinging on to the Sony grapevine suggest we're in for a Quad HD (1440 x 2560 pixel) screen and our old friend the Snapdragon 810 powering everything under the hood.

There have been plenty of recent leaks about what we can expect from the Xperia Z5 and chances are the 'plus' edition of the phone won't differ too much in terms of specs and appearance.