LG Optimus 3D Max starts rolling out in Europe

It's got some impressive tricks, but we won't see them in the UK

LG is kicking off its European roll out of the Optimus 3D Max today, the company's second-generation 3D handset.

Building on the original Optimus 3D, the LG Optimus 3D Max packs a faster and brighter 3D experience into a slimmer body, with a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 4.3-inch 3D WVGA display, 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage, dual 5MP cameras, microSD slot and NFC technology.

That's a lot of features for the the LG Optimus 3D Max's 1500mAh battery to cope with, but users may be disappointed to find it comes running Android 2.3 Gingerbread. Never fear, an Ice Cream Sandwich update will arrive later this year..

No plans for the UK

There are a few tricks up the Optimus 3D Max's sleeve, with a 3D video editor, HD converter and the ability to convert any 2D application into 3D, which we found worked especially well on Google Maps during our hands on LG Optimus 3D Max review at MWC 2012.

Even though LG is looking to push 3D technology in the mobile industry, it has not deemed the UK a suitable market for the LG Optimus 3D Max – probably due to the previously slow uptake of 3D phones here.

An LG spokesperson confirmed to TechRadar that "LG has no plans to bring the Optimus 3D Max to the UK".