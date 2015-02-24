Is the new Moto E hiding inside Motorola's mystery box?

Motorola is doing something strange. It's sending certain members of the technology press a mysterious box with an "exciting" item inside and each should be arriving tomorrow (February 25).

We're all set to get one on the mid-week "hump day" and we're hoping to share more details on its contents tomorrow.

In the meantime, the rumours of of a Motorola Moto E 4G edition have been reinvigorated and we think the two events may be connected.

An LTE packed version of the Moto E has been rumoured for quite some time but it has once again leaked with Verizon branding all over the back.

What's in the box?!

As picked up by Android Police, the Moto E 4G is rumoured to be much the same as the handset as the last version launched in May last year but it'll come with LTE connectivity built in.

We can expect another low-end Snapdragon chipset inside, a 4.5-inch 960 x 540 display, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Motorola did a similar thing with the Moto G by releasing a 4G version a couple of months along the line.

It has been a longer wait for the Moto E but it is more than a little frustrating for those who have already shelled out money for the Moto E without the LTE connectivity.