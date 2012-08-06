Is it safety in numbers for HTC with Proto and 5-inch phone sightings?

Please HTC, can I have some more?

The HTC Proto and an unnamed 5-inch device may make an appearance later this year as the Taiwanese firm looks to strengthen its handset offering in light of hardened competition.

HTC has struggled to gain traction in the mobile market this year with Samsung and Apple essentially the Bolt and Blake of the smartphone race, leaving the Taiwan-based firm witnessing falling revenues.

According to The Verge, HTC is apparently working on a handset codenamed 'Proto', which is expected to arrive later this year - perhaps at IFA 2012?

Hello Proto

Leaked specifications suggest the Proto will run a dual-core 1GHz processor with 512MB of RAM and sport a 4-inch WVGA SLCD screen, 4GB of internal storage and 5MP camera.

It's likely that HTC will bake Beats Audio technology into the handset, giving you more bang for your musical buck, and squeeze all the tech into a case which is 9.62mm in depth.

If these details are true, then the Proto will slide in between the One V and One S in HTC's current range of handsets, as the firm looks to increase its mobile offering, which also includes the Desire C and One X, and claw back some vital market share.

Look out Galaxy Note

According to Digitimes, HTC is also working on another handset which will feature a full HD, 5-inch display, boasting an eye-popping resolution of 1794x1080.

At that size, it's clear that HTC would be aiming the handset at the Samsung Galaxy Note and LG Optimus Vu, in the phone-come-tablet no-mans-land of the market.

There's no word on a potential release date or prices for the super-sized handset, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for more information.

From The Verge