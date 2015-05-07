iOS has had a good 12 months in Australia

The battle for mobile operating system market share is never truly won, with new phones and new software updates keeping the market constantly competitive.

But according to the latest Kantar WorldPanel figures released overnight, Australians have had a pretty intense love affair with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus over the past six months.

While we knew that Apple sold 74.5 million iPhones during its first quarter this year, we haven't really had any indication of how the phone was performing in Australia.

The Kantar data indicates that over the 12 months from March 2014 to March 2015, iOS marketshare grew from 33.1 per cent to 38.4 per cent.

Most telling is where that market share came from, with Android dropping over that same period from 57.3 per cent to 52.3 per cent.

Not the whole story

Of course, that's hardly the whole story. The Kantar Worldpanel map indicates that Android jumped as high as 68 per cent market share in June last year (with iOS dropping to just 25.5 per cent).

But most interesting is what happened after the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus launched. In October 2014, Apple jumped up to 40.4 per cent from 34.7 per cent. In the same timeframe, Android dropped from 58.1 per cent to 50.8 per cent.

Then in December, iOS actually overtook Android, 45.1 per cent to 43.7 per cent.

Ultimately, as release schedules see new handsets come to market, we'll see more shifting up and down in the market share battle.

But it will be interesting to see if the launch of the Apple Watch has any impact on iOS market share in the coming months, or whether Apple can maintain its momentum with the launch of the iPhone 6S or iPhone 7.