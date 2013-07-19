Is Apple seeing double? Budget iPhone could arrive in two flavours

A selection of brightly coloured bodies won't be the only option presented to buyers of the fabled 'cheap iPhone' if and when Apple launches said device, according to word on the street today.

Leaked documents, courtesy of Chinese social network Weibo, have sparked talk that Apple is working on two variants of the device with different specs, connectivity options and price points.

According to the docs, a device codenamed iPhone Zagato will be the cheaper of the two and will pack a Samsung 'HP5' dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, FDD 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

The second iteration, apparently codenamed Bertone, will be more expensive due to a 'HP6' processor and TDD 4G LTE, which is an alternative standard developed for the Chinese market.

Both handsets will pack the same 4-inch screen size as the iPhone 5, the documents state, but it seems unlikely the cheaper devices would get the Retina display treatment.

Shady goings on

Today's report follow a number of leaks and rumours that have focusing the devices purported colour options.

Several leaked photos have showcased cases in five shades, including yellow, pink, blue, green and white, while Apple is reportedly turning to polycarbonate plastic for the build materials.

It's expected in many corners that the device will be mainly targeted towards emerging markets and go on sale before the end of the year.

Via PhoneArena