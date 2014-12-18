Amaysim 4G services to arrive around Easter 2015

Strap yourself in and feel the (4)G!

The good thing about budget telcos like Amaysim is that they simplify mobile phone billing, making your smartphone much more affordable.

The bad thing is that they've been restricted to using 3G/HSPA technologies while the major telcos push forward with 4G. But that's about to change.

Amaysim has just resigned its wholesale agreement with Optus, allowing it to sell prepaid and postpaid services using Optus infrastructure.

But this time around, the MVNO will also be able to offer access to the Optus 4G network, including the 700MHz spectrum which is all set to launch in January.

The 4G Easter bunny

According to the announcement, Amaysim customers can expect to have access to 4G around Easter in 2015.

At this point, there's no indication on whether or not current Amaysim customers will automatically be upgraded to 4G, or whether there will be a price premium for the 4G service.



But with Optus' announced plans to bring 4G to 90 per cent of the Australian population by April next year, it's still going to be a good development for Amaysim customers.