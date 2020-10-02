Panthers vs Roosters: where to watch the NRL 2020 finals match live online

We've finally entered the closing stages of the 2020 Telstra NRL Premiership and, as always, there's been no shortage of sweat, blood and tears. All those battles and the drama has been for a place in the Grand Final, but before that can happen, the top eight teams will need to fight hard through the qualifying rounds.

And that begins tonight (Friday, October 2).

The road to Grand Final glory kicks off today with the first of four qualifiers this week at 7:50pm AEST, with the Penrith Panthers taking on the Sydney Roosters at Panthers Stadium.

The Panthers have won 15 straight matches now but the Roosters, despite the loss of Sonny Bill Williams due to a neck issue, will be pecking at the Penrith team's heels. After all, the Roosters are back-to-back Premiership champs and won't go down without a fight.

Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters: live stream and time It’s game night! Tonight’s Panthers v Roosters match takes place at the Panthers Stadium in Western Sydney, and the match is set to kick off at 7:50pm AEST. Australians can watch the clash free-to-air on Channel 9, on Foxtel’s Fox Footy or live stream Panters v Roosters live and on Kayo Sports.

With rested players on the Panthers' side, the Penrith team is roaring to go. It's a confident side, after winning the minor premiership, and with home-ground advantage.

The excitement, of course, doesn't stop there. Saturday has two qualifiers back-to-back – the Raiders from Canberra will be taking on the Cronulla Sharks at 5:30pm AEST on October 3 at GIO Stadium, after which Melbourne Storm and the Parramatta Eels face off from Suncorp Stadium at 7:50pm AEST.

The fourth match for the first week of qualifiers will be at 4pm AEST on Sunday, October 4, with South Sydney's Rabbitohs against the Newcastle Knights at ANZ Stadium.

How to watch NRL 2020 Finals Week online

The best place to catch all the qualifiers live online would be on Kayo Sports. This streaming service is dedicated to sports and designed to be a die-hard sports fan's best friend.

It's feature-packed with things like SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, and interactive live stats that are available for all NRL games.

If you happen to miss a game but don't have time to watch a full replay, Kayo Minis will get you up to date with all the highlights in bite-sized clips.

Better yet, the basic Kayo Sports package allows you to stream your favourite sports across two devices simultaneously, or you can opt for the premium package and stream across three different devices at once.

That not enough? Kayo gives you a 14-day free trial to figure out if you'll be happy with the service or not. For a more in-depth look at what the sports streaming service has to offer, check out our Kayo Sports review.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to live stream NRL 2020 Finals Week for free

The Nine Network has broadcast rights to all the qualifier games during Finals Week, meaning you will be able to watch all the qualifiers live and free on Channel Nine.

That also means you can watch the matches on 9Now, the Nine Network's online platform, where the games will be streamed live.

How to live stream NRL 2020 Finals Week from abroad

League fans currently living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands can also catch every scrum and try online via the Watch NRL streaming service.

Like Kayo, Watch NRL is a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the qualifiers, Watch NRL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch all the matches during Finals Week as well as the Grand Finals live.

Watch NRL Finals Pass | US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere. It includes every match in the Premiership. Watch NRL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also allows you to download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the livestream on desktop via the website, the Watch NRL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast.View Deal

If you're currently abroad and aren't too keen on getting yourself a Watch NRL Finals Pass, you will need a VPN, and we've rounded up the best VPN services for you to choose from.