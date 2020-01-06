Panasonic unveils 'industry-leading' noise-canceling true wireless earbuds

Panasonic has announced two new pairs of true wireless earbuds at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, both of which come with "industry-leading noise cancelation," according to the company.

The RZ-S500W and RZS300W, use a hybrid active noise cancelation technology, which combines "FeedFoward Noise Cancelling, Feedback Noise Cancelling, and an Analog/Digital Processing hybrid." These technologies work together to reduce noise generated both inside and outside the earcups, in theory resulting in an uninterrupted listening experience.

Panasonic says that this combination results in a noise cancelation performance "never before experienced in the true wireless category" – it's a bold claim from the company, which isn't exactly a leader in the field of audio.

Whether these buds, which will be available to buy in June this year, will surpass our current favorite, the Sony WF-1000XM3, remains to be seen – if they do, the world of true wireless earbuds could have a new king.

More to follow...