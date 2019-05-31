Pakistan vs West Indies live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup match from anywhere

Even if you're not from Pakistan or the West Indies, we'd venture to say that the excitement for the start of the 2019 Cricket World Cup is still so feverish after yesterday's opener, that loads of cricket fans from all countries are going to tune in to this one. That's why we've created this guide for getting a Pakistan vs West Indies live stream - regardless of where you are in the world.

Live stream Pakistan vs West Indies - where and when The 2019 Cricket World Cup heads to the East Midlands of the UK today, with the teams playing their match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Like most of the matches this year, this one is set to start at 10.30am BST today. So that's 7.30pm AEST, 2.30pm Pakistan Standard Time and an early and 4.30am if you're in the Caribbean.

This one is a really tough cricket match to predict - so much so that Betfair has had the teams at exactly the same odds to win in the lead up to this game. Both are former champions of course, but not for over 25 years.

Pakistan's preparation for the 2019 Cricket World Cup has been far from ideal, after taking a heavy beating in a five-match series against England and then suffering defeat at the hands of tournament minnows Afghanistan. Young Babar Azam has quickly become the main man in Pakistan's batting ranks, with Fakhar Zaman showing form, too. But this squad is a long way from the quality of that victorious 1992 team featuring swing twins Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram.

The West Indies, on the other hand, are possibly one of the most exciting teams in this year's World Cup. It may be a cliche, but it's difficult not to enjoy their calypso cricket. Jason Holder seems to have unified his men admirably, and there are several game changers that could bode well for the Windies this year: Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell...the list goes on.

Both teams will be desperate to make an early mark on the 2019 Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge, and it won't be easy for either. What is straightforward however, is getting a Pakistan vs West Indies live stream. Continue reading to see how to watch from just about anywhere on Earth.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

Watching in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India? We've got all the details you need about the broadcaster in your country further down this page.

But if you're away from your home country today, the minute you try to watch your domestic broadcast you'll discover that you can't because of geo-blocking. That's annoying, but by using a VPN you can watch it anyway without reverting to some dodgy, illegal feed you've dug out online.

VPNs are really easy to download and use. In our view, ExpressVPN is one of the best options available, combining security, speed and simplicity with good compatibility options (use it on the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, Android, iPhone, etc).

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It's really affordable, too

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go Once you've selected, downloaded and installed your chosen VPN, all you need to do is go to 'choose location' and select a server back in your homeland. It's surprisingly easy to do and, from there, you can watch the online broadcast as if you back at home.

How to stream Pakistan vs West Indies live in the UK

If you were hoping that an event as prestigious as a World Cup would be shown on free-to-air television, then we have some bad news. Sky Sports (and Sky Go for mobiles, tablets and laptops) is where all the action is taking place on UK screens. If you've not got Sky and aren't at all interested in a subscription, then Now TV is the next best thing. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and following Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months. Not in the UK for this game? You can still indulge in Sky or Now's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Cricket fanatics in India will probably be ahead of the game here, as the go-to broadcaster Star India (or, more specifically, Star Sports) has every single game of the 2019 Cricket Wold Cup. The action starts at 3pm New Delhi time. Alternatively, sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies: live stream in Australia

As is so often the case for Aussie sports fans these days, you've basically got two options. The first is to get hold of a Fox Sports subscription. The second is handy if you don't want such a commitment... Get yourself a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices). That will get you all of the cricket, but without being tied into a long contract. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. This match is due to start at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to watch Pakistan vs West Indies: New Zealand live stream

Like in the UK, it's Sky Sports for cricket fans in New Zealand. It's a late start though, with the first ball due to be bowled at 9.30pm. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're even further away - as in overseas - then the VPN method as mentioned above is your way to go.

