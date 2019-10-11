Oppo's affordable quad-camera Reno 2 Z is out in Australia today

Eager to change the public's perception of mid-range smartphones, Oppo's affordable Reno 2 Z has arrived in Australian stores today, boasting camera specs that'd be more than acceptable on today's high-priced flagships.

Featuring a quad camera setup on its rear, the Reno 2 Z combines a 48MP 'ultra-clear' Sony IMX586 primary camera, an 8MP wide angle lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP portrait lens.

The Reno 2 Z's advanced quad camera array has allowed Oppo to roll out its new 'ultra-dark mode', which uses an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) to enhance image quality in night scenes via artificial intelligence. The phone also supports 'ultra-steady' video and Bokeh effect video modes.

On the flip side of the phone, you'll notice the Reno 2 Z's 6.5-inch AMOLED display is totally bezel-free and lacks any sort of notch cutout – that's because the handset has employed a 16MP mechanical pop-up selfie camera. Oppo fans will be pleased to know that the Chinese company's AI-powered beauty mode makes a return.

Running Oppo's ColorOS 6.1 UI on Android 9.0 Pie, the Reno 2 Z sports an octa-core Mediatek MT6779 Helio P90 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's also got a massive 4,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 for 20W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 2 Z is priced at AU$599 and is available now in Luminous Black and Sky White from a number of Australia's leading retailers.