One-day only: Apple HomePod mini is down to AU$110 ahead of Black Friday

The HomePod mini is the cheapest device Apple has ever made and as far as we can tell, it's never been available for under AU$130 in Australia, even during a big sale. So to see this diminutive smart speaker available for just AU$110 before Black Friday hits is good news indeed, particularly if you're an Apple fan. That's 26% off if you're keen on the maths.

This discount is available on eBay and is exclusive to Plus members. Like some of eBay's big sales, this early Black Friday offer is only available for a limited time, with just 300 units of the Apple HomePod mini dropping today (Sunday, November 21) at 10am AEDT. You will also need to use to the code PLUSPOD at checkout to get the discount.

Apple HomePod mini EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE Apple HomePod mini | AU$149 AU$110 on eBay (save AU$39) We can't remember seeing the HomePod mini – currently Apple's only smart speaker – get such a generous discount. So if you're an Apple fan and keen to get your hands on this little speaker, then grab this rare opportunity. At this price, it'll even make for a top-notch Christmas stocking filler! You will have to be a Plus member, be ready to shop at 10am today and use the code PLUSPOD to secure the 26% discount.

The HomePod mini is perfect for anyone embedded into Apple's ecosystem, and for those that use Siri as their virtual assistant over any other. It's also useful to have if you're an Apple Music subscriber because, despite its small size, it's got big sound.

With a full-range driver and 360º audio, as well as an Apple S5 chip for automatic tuning, you're getting plenty of speaker smarts here. The result is a full-bodied, fantastically balanced soundscape that belies the mini's smaller, subtle form factor. Plus, you can connect multiple devices for stereo sound as well.

Touch controls are available on the device and it will be able to control all your connected smart devices via Apple HomeKit and Siri voice commands. It's easy to connect and set up if you use an iPhone, and at just AU$110 a pop, it's a no-brainer bargain.