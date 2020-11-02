Now streaming: Best TV shows and movies this week in Australia (Nov 2-8)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with when each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be hand-picking the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms throughout the week, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services this week for watching this Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the week of November 2-8, 2020.

Disney Plus

The Mandalorian: Season 2, Episode 2 (TV Series – 6/11/2020 )

After last week's bombshell reveal in the season 2 premiere's closing moments, we imagine you're desperate to find out will happen next on The Mandalorian. Thankfully, we don't have to wait to much longer, as the second episode of season will arrive this Friday on Disney Plus.

The Fault in Our Stars (Movie– 6/11/2020 )

Haven't cried enough this year? Well, you're in luck, because one of the biggest tearjerkers of the last decade is set to arrive on Disney Plus this Friday. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by author John Green, The Fault in Our Stars follows Hazel (Shailene Woodley), a teen girl who is diagnosed with cancer and ends up meeting the love of her life (Ansel Elgort) at a support group. Better keep the tissues close by...

Amazon Prime Video

Wayne: Season 1 (TV Series – available 6/11/2020 )

In this Amazon Original coming-of-age series, a teenager named Wayne (Mark McKenna) who considers himself a bit of a Dirty Harry-type sets out with his girlfiend Del (Ciaro Bravo) on a trip from Boston to Florida to retrieve his late father's stolen 1979 Trans-Am. This one could be a sleeper hit, so keep an eye on Wayne.

Netflix

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Movie – available 5/11/2020)

Now a Netflix-exclusive in Australia, the upcoming CG-animted film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will land on the service on November 5. The plot sees SpongeBob and his pal Patrick set out on adventure to save Gary, who has been snatched away.

Binge

Warrior: Season 2, Episode 5 (TV Series – 2/11/2020)

Now in the middle of its action-packed second season, Warrior is set to get even bloodier than ever before. In his ongoing battle with sister (Olivia Cheng), Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) rejects a peace offering. Meanwhile, Bill (Kieran Bew) and the San Francisco Police Department are set to launch a counterattack against Long Zii (Henry Yuk) that will surely turn into a bloodbath.

Stan

Gangs of London: Season 1 (TV Series – season premieres 6/11/2020)

From Gareth Evans, writer and director of The Raid 1 & 2, comes Gangs of London, a violent, action-packed new series that sees a power struggle between various London gangs go into overdrive when the head of the most powerful crime family in the city is assassinated. Now it's up to Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) to lead his gang through this war.