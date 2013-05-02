Is Toshiba stepping up its tablet game with a 10-inch Tegra 4 slate?

While Apple and Google are thinking small, other competitors are still focused on the big picture, at least in regards to tablet display size.

Why only yesterday, a new 10-inch HP tablet leaked, supposedly complete with Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean and a 1.8GHz Tegra 4 processor.

Clearly not one to want to lose out on the speculative spotlight, a new, and similarly spec'd, 10-inch Toshiba tablet was also loosed to the wild on today.

However, this Toshiba AT10LE-A tablet was more than just benchmarked, as images of the device and what appears to be an external keyboard were also uncovered by TechBlog.

Ten is the new black

(Credit: TechBlog)

Like the rumored HP tablet, Toshiba's AT10LE-A will also feature a 1.8GHz Tegra 4 processor, though it will only run Android 4.2.1.

The unnamed tablet is also believed to include a memory card slot, mini HDMI out, and stereo speakers to go along with the keyboard accessory.

Outside of that, there isn't much concrete information about this new tablet, and one has to wonder just when Toshiba was planning on sharing its new device with the rest of the world.

Toshiba is no stranger to tablets, even of the Android variety, and a new, more powerful slate could definitely help the company make more of a splash.

That said, with HP also supposedly bringing such a similar device to market, alongside existing Android tablets like the Nexus 10 and Galaxy Tab 2 10.1, there might not be a whole lot of room at the table.

Via Android Community