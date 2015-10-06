The biggest announcements and best quotes from Microsoft's Surface event

If you took our "Are these quotes from 50 Shades Of Grey or the Apple iPhone 6S Event?" quiz, you know that out-of-context press conference quotes can be much more entertaining than they are in their original environment. Here are some of today's best, primarily from Panos Panay and Marketing Manager Bryan Roper, who wore an awesome hat and should definitely be at more Microsoft events.

"Thank you for joining us earlier than we've ever asked you before." (OK, we only wanted to include this for those who tuned in on the West Coast at 7am).

"Spend a minute."

"Maybe you're tricking me with some demo magic?"

"Y'all are blowing up Twitter!"

"I can be productive like a boss wherever I am now."

"Did you hear that? That's insane! That's coming from a phone, folks!"

"Do you double down and bring the thunder?"

"Guys, it's the power of the pen."

"I know. It's pen storage."