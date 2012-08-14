Acer Iconia Tab A110 landing in September, set to rival Nexus 7

The Acer Iconia Tab A110 will arrive in the UK during September sporting a rather attractive price tag and ready to go head to head with the Google Nexus 7.

Acer unveiled the Iconia Tab A110 in June, at Computex in Taipei, and it will feature a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 7-inch (1024x600) display, Ice Cream Sandwich, 8GB internal storage and front-facing camera – all for just £179.

These specs match up with what the £159, 8GB Nexus 7 offers – although Google's tablet does boast a better, HD IPS screen, but the ace up the Iconia Tab A110's sleeve is the inclusion of a microSD card slot.

Expanding the possibilities

The microSD slot means you can add an additional 32GB of storage to the 8GB found on board – suddenly blowing Google's pricier 16GB, £199 Nexus 7 tablet out of the water.

It will be interesting to see if consumers are willing to sacrifice screen quality in return for greater storage options, and while the Acer Iconia Tab A110 may not ship with Android 4.1 like its rival, a Jelly Bean update is confirmed for later this year.

The budget 7-inch tablet market is starting to take off, lead by the Nexus 7, and with rumours of the Amazon Kindle Fire 2 and iPad Mini on the horizon, we could well be in for an interesting run-up to Christmas.

