Nvidia Computex 2022 Keynote: What will Team Green reveal in Taipei?

Welcome to TechRadar’s ongoing coverage of Computex 2022 with our Nvidia Computex 2022 Keynote liveblog!

Earlier today, we covered the AMD Computex 2022 Keynote that opened up the hybrid conference in Taipei, and now it’s Team Green’s turn to try and wow us with its plans for the rest of the year.

Radeon RDNA 3 graphics were a no-show at AMD’s keynote, so it’s an open question what Nvidia might have in store. It’s been a while since we’ve heard much of anything on the Nvidia GeForce front, so we’re definitely hoping for some Nvidia Lovelace talk today.

We’ve already gotten something of a preview from Nvidia about what’s in store for the keynote, and there’s definitely a lot of stuff there about Data Centers and Networking for all the IT pros out there (especially our TechRadar Pro team), but we’re most interested in the gaming, content creation, and “more” that is being teased by Nvidia here.

The NVIDIA Keynote at COMPUTEX kicks off in 12 hours at 8PM PDT...See the latest in: 🟢 Networking 🟢 Data center solutions🟢 Gaming 🟢 Content creation + more 👉 https://t.co/lVej1IL2KXMay 23, 2022 See more

With all rumors pointing towards a Q3 release for Lovelace, we might get some teasing about it, though we almost certainly won’t get a major reveal though. All signs point to a separate launch event, but that doesn’t mean we’ll get nothing until then. You’ll just have to stay tuned with us here at TechRadar as we get a look at what Jensen’s got cooked up in his kitchen.

You can follow along by watching the Nvidia Comptex 2022 Keynote below.