Samsung Chromebook: UK release date and price

The newly announced Samsung Chromebook will arrive on 24 June in the UK for £349 for a Wi-Fi version and another £50 for the 3G model.

Samsung's press release for the Chromebook gave the details of what the British will pay – and yet again the disparity in price between what it costs in the US and the UK will raise eyebrows.

"The Samsung Series 5 will be launched in the UK on 24th June, said Samsung's release.

"It will be available on Amazon.co.uk and PCWorld.co.uk. The 3G Wi-Fi model will retail at £399 and the Wi-Fi model has a price point of £349."

The US prices for the models are $499 and $429 – which at today's exchange rate puts the pricing at £305 and £262 – nearly £100 difference to the actual prices.

The UK market is always more expensive – with companies citing tax and higher rent, for instance – but the Brits are unlikely to be impressed at such a huge hike for the British market.

The Samsung Chromebook specs are:

· CPU: Intel N570 1.66Ghz Dual Core

· Operating System: Chrome OS

· Storage: SSD 16GB

· Memory: 2GB DDR3

· Screen: 12.1-inch WXGA LCD (1280x800), SuperBright (300 nit)

· Resolution: 1280x800

· Security: TPM

· Battery: Li-Ion Polymer 61 Wh, Up to 8.5Hrs

· Weight: 3.2 lbs.

· I/O Ports: 2 x USB, SIM Card Slot, 4-In-1 (SD, SDHC, MMC), VGA Dongle, DC-in