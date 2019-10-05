Japan vs Samoa live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

It may be cliched to throw around words like 'fairy tale', but Japan's Rugby World Cup is certainly starting to feel like one. After that remarkable win against hotly tipped Ireland, they now take on a Samoan side fresh from a Scottish spanking. Keep reading to discover how to get a Japan vs Samoa live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

Yep, this time last week Japan were celebrating another phenomenal Rugby World Cup victory, managing to dispatch the Irish by 19 points to 12. If the home country fans weren't already excited enough about the tournament, then that huge win will surely have converted the doubters.

Live stream Japan vs Samoa - where and when The 42,000 City of Toyota Stadium hosts this Pool A game at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. This one is due to start at 7.30pm local time today. So that's 11.30am BST in the UK and 12.30pm if you happen to be reading this in Samoa.

One can't quite imagine influential captain Michael Leitch starting again from the substitutes bench. He really was the difference maker last weekend. Winger Kotaro Matsushima - and hat-trick hero against Russia - is also garnering plenty of attention and will be hoping to add to his tally in Toyota today.

For Samoa, it's the last chance saloon. They know that they now have to beat Japan AND Ireland to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in over 20 years. They beat Russia with ease, but then got decimated by Scotland on Monday. Veteran fly-half Tusi Pisi will need to bring all his experience and nous to hurt the hosts.

So which way will it go? Will Japan continue their dream run, or can Samoa ruin the party? Thanks to TechRadar's Japan vs Samoa live stream guide you can discover how to watch this showdown from your corner of the Earth.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

Watching from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, the US or Canada? Then keep scrolling to discover who's showing the match in your country. But if you're abroad this weekend and still want to watch your domestic coverage, then you'll soon find it's geo-blocked by the broadcaster meaning you can't watch it.

At least you wouldn't be able to, if it weren't for the magic (OK, not actual magic) of a VPN. A Virtual Private Network let's you change the IP address of your laptop, phone, tablet or TV streaming device meaning that you can change it back to one that's in your home country and watch the rugby as if you were back there. It's ridiculously easy to do, too.

How to stream Japan vs Samoa live in the UK for FREE

ITV is carrying every single match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live and for free. Kick-off in the UK is a reasonable 11.30am with the main ITV channel your destination on TV (as well as, of course, the ITV Hub and apps if watching this one online). Outside the UK today but still want to watch that ITV coverage? Get yourself a VPN, connect to a UK server and watch as if you were back at home. Simple!

How to watch Japan vs Samoa: live stream in Australia

Aussies will have to pay to watch this one live on TV or online Down Under. Fox Sports has the coverage starting from 8.30pm AEST. Or, if you don't have a Fox subscription the other option is streaming service Kayo Sports, which starts from $25 per month. It's a growing force in watching sport Down Under with an ever expanding catalogue of content. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a Japan vs Samoa live stream in New Zealand

We get the feeling you'll probably know this by now...there's no free-to-air option in New Zealand to watch this match live. Sorry! You'll need to head to Spark Sport. You can pay either $24.99 for this match only, or just go for the Tournament Pass $89.99 that gets you a live stream of every single match of the Rugby World Cup. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage, you can use one of our favourite VPNs and then watch it from another nation altogether. You can catch all of the action at 10.30pm in New Zealand.

How to live stream Japan vs Samoa in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. It's an early kick-off for you, though...6.30am ET /3.30am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada