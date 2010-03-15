WikiLeaks leaks US Government's WikiLeaks plans

WikiLeaks may not be fighting fit at the moment, but the whistle-blowing site is still releasing some interesting titbits while it waits for money to make it fully operational again.

In a 'pop will eat itself moment', it has decided to make a US counter intelligence document available to the public which outlines ways America's Government is trying to stop the flow of restricted information getting to the site.

Increased threats

The document is titled 'Wikileaks.org – An Online Reference to Foreign Intelligence Services, Insurgents, or Terrorist Groups?' and was created in 2008.

In the report it reveals that information leaked to WikiLeaks "could result in increased threats to DoD personnel, equipment, facilities, or installations".

It also notes that: "Wikileaks.org uses trust as a center of gravity by assuring insiders, leakers, and whistleblowers who pass information to Wikileaks.org personnel or who post information to the website that they will remain anonymous.

"The identification, exposure, or termination of employment of or legal actions against current or former insiders, leakers, or whistleblowers could damage or destroy this centre of gravity and deter others from using Wikileaks.org to make such information public."

WikiLeaks is a site that strives to make sensitive information public in the name of freedom of speech. Leaking a document which outlines an active push to stifle this isn't just back-slapping but something of a call to arms to those who want to keep this type of information in the public eye.

This is something it needs to do, if it is to get the $600,000 needed to stay afloat.

Via WikiLeaks