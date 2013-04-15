Facebook hits back at privacy worries with new initiative

Subject to a seemingly endless barrage of criticisms over how it collects and presents information, including concerns over its new Facebook Home for Android, it's no wonder Facebook is considered a dubious character when it comes to privacy.

But the social network has now announced that it will be working with the National Association of Attorneys General in the US in an effort to promote privacy awareness to younger users.

Facebook will release videos that answer questions about privacy and demonstrate how to manage your profile so you can make it as secure as possible.

Safebook

This is a big step forward for Facebook, which has been attacked time and time again over just how private our private data actually is. But it looks like the network wants to start painting a better image of itself, even though this doesn't address problems of Facebook collecting users' data.

While its new campaign will be targeting teenagers specifically, there's no denying that a lot of us could benefit from this.

"At Facebook, we work hard to make sure people understand how to control their information and stay safe online," said Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in a statement.

"We're grateful for Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler's leadership on this issue, and we look forward to working with him and attorneys general around the country."

Via SlashGear