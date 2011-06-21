UK music streamers We7 to take on Europe

UK music streaming company We7 is gearing up for a move into more countries as well as an expansion on home soil with the announcement of new funding.

The cloud streaming service has never been short of ambition despite the presence of the likes of Amazon and industry giant Apple in the market, and has secured money to expand into new territories.

The plans are to move into 'multiple' European countries in 2011, "before We7 set their sights on locations further afield", which could of course be a hint that the US is being considered.

The latest round of funding is apparently provided by music mogul Peter Gabriel, Eden Ventures and two new investors in chip giant Qualcomm and Pentech Ventures.

Cusp

Steve Purdham We7 CEO said: "There's no doubt in my mind that we're on the cusp of seeing a massive change in how people consume music.

"People love music but not everybody wants limitless choice or has the time to search millions of songs.

"They want a music service that is easy to use, plays them music they like, entertains them and discovers new music for them. We7's service and technology will be at the heart of such change on the web and mobiles.

"This change represents an outstanding global opportunity to create a highly valued business for consumers, the music industry and We7.

"Over the coming months, we7 will be announcing key partnerships alongside expansion plans into Europe.These developments will allow us to showcase what we7 can do by expanding the familiar medium of radio as a digital backbone to additional services we'll be offering."