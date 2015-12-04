The Force is strong with Twitter's new Star Wars emojis

With just a couple of weeks left until Star Wars: The Force Awakens hits the big screen, Finn, Rey and Poe today joined droids R2-D2, C-3P0 and BB-8 as emojis on Twitter.

The Walt Disney Studios announced the new emojis in a Twitter post, celebrating some of the new faces of The Force Awakens. The Force is certainly strong with the trio.

To use these emojis on Twitter, all you need to do is type in either #finnawakens, #reyawakens or #poeawakens to get the corresponding emoji into your tweet.

Ask your questions

And along with the emojis, Walt Disney Studios also announced in its tweet today that you can "Tweet questions for the cast" using #TwitterAwakens during a live Q&A, though you can ask your questions now [Update: the Q&A is a wrap. Read what we learned here.]

In case you've been living under a rock, from what we've gathered from the various trailers, posters and interviews, John Boyega's Finn is a Storm Trooper (probably) turned good guy, while Rey is a scavenger-turned good gal.

Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron is an X-Wing pilot who starts off with the good guys, and likely remains with them.

There may or may not be parallels between this trio and the original triple threat of Luke, Leia and Han.

Don't expect many revealing answers from the cast, though. With two weeks left until Star Wars: The Force Awakens' release, we expect they'll keep the banter fairly tight-lipped.