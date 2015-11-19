Heartbroken? Facebook's new feature eases breakups

In a similar move to letting you block out old memories you don't want to be reminded of with the On This Day feature, Facebook is giving you more control of your interactions with your exes after you end a relationship.

Currently, when you change your relationship status on the social network, the only way to get rid of reminders or new posts involving your ex is to hide them, unfriend them or blocking them.

But now, new tools that are being tested mean you won't have to take these steps on your own. Instead, you'll have a bit more control over how much or how less of an ex you want to see in photos, videos and posts with pop-up options.

Going single?

Facebook's new relationship tools have three main parts. The first lets you choose to limit how much you see your ex on Facebook, while the second limits how much your ex sees of you.

The third option also lets you limit how much other people see past posts involving both you and your ex, so you won't have to go back and delete or hide individual posts, pictures or videos.

"This work is part of our ongoing effort to develop resources for people who may be going through difficult moments in their lives," said Kelly Winters, Facebook product manager, in a blog post.

"We hope these tools will help people end relationships on Facebook with greater ease, comfort and sense of control."

Currently, these new tools are being tested on mobile devices in the US, with a roll out expected to follow for the rest of the world based on user feedback.