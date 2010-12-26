Google providing Boxing Day hangover cures

Google is aiming to help people with the inevitable Boxing Day hangover, with the search giant conjuring up the remedies being sought by people across Europe.
Google has looked at the top searches for hangover cures from several countries across the world, and rooted out some interesting cultural differences and some fairly obvious similarities to boot.
"During Christmas time, people tend to party more, and to drink more too," explained Google.
"How well prepared are people to recuperate after a long night out? What kinds of hangover remedies and tips are user searching for?"
Oatmeal?
According to the Brits, oatmeal is a good way to get over a hangover, the French like their medicine beer and sugar is a sure anti-hangover remedy according to the Spaniards," the search giant added.
"Italians prefer to go to the gym to combat hangovers, Germans rely on cucumber and pickled herring to cure a hangover, the Polish have lemon to get over a long night of drinking and coffee is internationally recognized beverage against hangovers."
We're happy about the coffee, but not entirely convinced that we fancy cucumber and pickled herring for a hangover cure. Or at all, quite honestly.
UK
Oatmeal hangover
berocca for hangover
Alka seltzer hangover
Canada
coffee hangover
pedialyte hangover
pickle juice hangover
France
Sertraline
Smecta
Miel après cuite
Germany
prevent hangover
hangover remedy
cucumber and pickled herring to cure a hangover
Spain
Vitamine B12
AlcaSeltzer medicin
Beer sugar hangover
Italy
gym after hangover
milk after hangover
drink after hangover
Switzerland
magnesium pills against hangover
Isostar against hangover
cell salts against hangover
Poland
aspirine for hangover
lemon for hangover
alcohol for hangover
Australia
hangover food
caffeine hangover
bread hangover
South Africa
hangover remedies
hangover solutions
coffee hangover