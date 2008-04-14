Free Wi-Fi at Coffee Republic

Sick of being stuck without cheap Wi-Fi access in a foreign town? Luckily, you will no longer have to pay over the odds in Coffee Republic, with the company announcing that it is to become the first UK coffee chain to roll out free internet access for its customers.

With Commsport providing the service, paying over the odds for an hour's access in one of the ubiquitous chains may become a thing of the past if Coffee Republic's example is taken on board by other coffee shops

May day freedom

Coffee Republic’s press release informs us that the company will roll out its free Wi-Fi from 1 May 2008 across "the majority of its UK coffee bar estate". It will provide customers "with added-value to the service they receive in the bars; from business professionals looking for a comfortable 'mobile office', to students looking for a leisurely place to download music or work on a project".

Steven Bartlett, chief executive officer, Coffee Republic said: "The launch of free Wi-Fi in Coffee Republic Bars will be a huge benefit and attraction to our customers. People are increasingly looking for ways to access the internet on the move, they want to lead a flexible and modern lifestyle and we need to help them do that with the service we provide.

"This new service in our bars will give them a new evolution in technology in a warm, comfortable environment."

Others to follow suit?

Great news. No more shelling out a fiver an hour for costly 'hotspots'.

Let’s hope Starbucks and Costa Coffee take note and follow suit. TechRadar has contacted both companies today to find out if they plan to respond to this news with their own free Wi-Fi access. Stay tuned for more.