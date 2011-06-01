Facebook 'unwilling' to do deal with Google

Schmidt wishes it could have worked out with Facebook

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has revealed that Google tried to partner with Facebook but was rebuffed in its attempts to strike a deal.

Speaking at the D9 section of the AllThingsD conference, Schmidt confirmed that a deal was investigated but refused to go into detail over what Google was trying to achieve:

"We tried very hard to partner with Facebook," he said, according to Reuters. "They were unwilling to do the deal."

"Three years ago I wrote memos talking about this general problem. I knew that I had to do something and I failed to do it. A CEO should take responsibility, I screwed up."

Let's all get social

Schmidt did reveal that Google is still attempting to become the 'alternative' to Facebook, believing that identity-based social features are one of the things he has 'admired' from the company rivalling Google for top dog on the internet.

According to TechCrunch Schmidt said that Google would be looking to add such things into its services, but as a way to add value rather than take on the Zucker-powered behemoth.

He also said that Google had recently re-signed a deal with Apple to continue using the company's mapping services on the iPad and iPhone for the foreseeable future, quashing rumours Apple is set to launch its own rival platform.