Facebook is ready to distract you at work with puppycams

Facebook Live is taking off, but one thing it's lacked is continuous streams. You know, the kind that let you watch a nature cam nestled in the woods, or a 24-hour feed of a world-famous landmark, or, most importantly, puppies. Lots and lots of puppies.

Mercifully, that's all changing today as the social network is rolling out the Continuous Live Video API, which is exactly what it sounds like, as reported by TechCrunch.

Whereas there's a 90-minute limit on normal Live videos, Facebook has cracked the code on letting folks broadcast non-stop.

While longer, the one drawback of continuous streams is they can't be replayed. It seems like a small price to pay to film something that isn't done justice in a time-limited clip, or is worth checking in on at regular intervals (such as the aforementioned puppycams).

Facebook is also introducing geotagging and agetagging for Live videos, allowing creators to only share broadcasts with people in a certain region or of a certain age.

Earlier today Facebook announced a new engagement graph that shows viewers of a Live video replay when the most interesting moments went down, allowing them to skip ahead if they so choose.

Top image credit: onetouchspark/iStock