Essential guide to last minute Valentine's gifts

Haven’t got your loved one a Valentine’s Day gift yet? Don’t worry, it’s not too late – and by that we mean that there really is no excuse for picking up some flowers and chocolates from a service station on your way home…

Dinner and drinks

Check out special offers, find out what’s on the menu and even make a reservation through websites such as Lastminute.com, Time Out, Squaremeal.co.uk, Toptable.co.uk and London-eating.co.uk. All feature tips on where to go to make a real impression on your other half, but also suggestions on more understated bars and pubs to have some celebratory drinks in.

Say it with flowers

Sending a big, fat bouquet of flowers to your loved one’s office will be a hit with most people. The big names to look out for are Interflora, Marks & Spencer, Tesco and Flowers Direct. Most offer same day delivery but it is of course best (not to mention cheaper) to place your order as soon as possible.

Chocolate

If your partner has a soft spot for anything containing cocoa, why not surprise him or her with some handmade artisan chocolates? Hotel Chocolat has a good selection, and independent retailers such as Malagasy, Montezuma, Aphrodite Chocolates, and Paul A Young are sure to wet your appetite.

Gifts

If you’re still stuck for ideas, check out the gift section on the Love (Red) website. Gifts include DVD subscriptions, theatre deals, fashion items, health and beauty, spa treatments and the obligatory chocolate. Redletterdays.co.uk is also a good option for all-round gifts ranging from wildlife experiences to toys to flying.

Dvice.com also offers its own gift guide, featuring gifts such as fiber-optic halterneck tops, a striptease instruction video, LED lip gloss, and beta tasting chocolate. Somehow we’re not convinced about some of those last ones…