How to watch This Is Going to Hurt online in the UK and abroad

One of the most hotly anticipated TV adaptations of a book for some time hits the airwaves this month with the Ben Whishaw-starring medical drama-comedy This Is Going to Hurt. Read on as we explain how to watch This Is Going to Hurt online and stream the series today - it's 100% free to watch in the UK thanks to BBC iPlayer and can also be enjoyed wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch This Is Going to Hurt online Premieres: Tuesday, February 8 Time: 9pm GMT on BBC One Free UK stream: watch BBC iPlayer for FREE Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Described as a love letter to Britain's National Health Service, the new show is based on junior doctor turned comedian Adam Kay’s hilarious and and often heartbreaking memoir detailing his six years working on an obstetrics and gynaecology ward.

Kay - who has gone on to write for big show’s such as Mrs Brown’s Boys and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America? - saw his book become a literary sensation in 2018, with This Is Going To Hurt outselling Michelle Obama’s Becoming autobiography.

Expect loads of belly laughs, plenty of tears and a “constant tsunami of bodily fluids”. Make sure you're tuned in and know how to watch This Is Going to Hurt online for free by reading our guide below.

How to watch This Is Going to Hurt online FREE in the UK

This seven-part series is set to premier on Tuesday, February 8 at 9pm GMT on BBC One, with new episodes set to follow at the same time each week from then on. This Is Going to Hurt can also be watched 100% free online in the UK at the same time on BBC iPlayer Episodes will also be available to watch on demand via the streaming service straight after they've been broadcast (you just need to be in possession of a valid TV licence). iPlayer is particularly versatile due to its range of apps for mobiles, tablets and more, so there's really no excuse to miss out on the long-awaited drama comedy. If you're not in the UK, use a VPN to stream your favourite BBC shows online from anywhere as if you were at home.

How to watch This Is Going to Hurt online when abroad

For anyone abroad right now who still wants to watch this medical comedy you might struggle from outside of the UK. But don't let geo-restrictions come between you and this emotional rollercoaster of a series.

Simply downloading and installing a VPN to your device will let you watch This Is Going to Hurt on the BBC iPlayer from anywhere. A VPN effectively tricks your device into thinking it's in another location by changing the IP address to elsewhere in the world.

Can I watch This Is Going to Hurt online in the USA?

The new show is a co-production between the BBC and AMC.

While the US cable network has confirmed it will be airing the show Stateside, there's currently no confirmed release date for the USA.