How to watch The Walking Dead online: live stream season 10 from anywhere

With Dante's identity being revealed, and the war between The Survivors and The Whisperers in full swing, it's safe to say that the first part of season 10 left us with an immense cliff-hanger.

And now it's time for the much await second part - so keep reading as we tell you how to watch The Walking Dead online - no matter where on Earth you are.

WATCH THE WALKING DEAD ONLINE: WHEN AND WHERE? The second part of season 10 of The Walking Dead will premiere on Sunday, February 23 on Fox at 9pm ET/ 8pm C/ 6pm PT and a day later on Monday, February 24 at 9pm GMT in the UK.

The first part of the apocalypse has brought fresh new battles and challenges for the remainder of humanity. Whilst the mid-finale brought plenty of suspense and in true Walking Dead fashion, a very intense cliff-hanger, thanks to Alpha's mind games with the Survivors.

We've got too many questions that need answering, so if you're ready for the next part of the massacre keep reading as we tell you how to watch The Walking Dead online and on TV.

And if you can't get access to the show on a TV in your country, then your best bet could be online using a VPN. Find out more below.

Watch The Walking Dead online from anywhere in the world:

If you're away from home, out of the country, you can still get your undead fix. This is possible using a VPN to get around the usual geo restrictions - so you can live stream The Walking Dead at the exact same time that it broadcasts in the US.

Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch The Walking Dead online? Read on to find out all you need to know.

Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream The Walking Dead outside the US and UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation and both iOS and Android software. What makes ExpressVPN even more enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. But then again, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of software. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then connect. You should then be able to watch The Walking Dead online without any difficulty.

How to watch the The Walking Dead in the US:

To watch the second part of The Walking Dead season 10 in the US you can do it most easily with access to AMC itself which will air the show at 9pm ET/8pm C/6pm PT on Sundays.

However if you don't have cable, you can access AMC shows with an internet connection and a paid for service like DirectTV Now, Sling TV or PlayStation Vue. You can also watch all The Walking Dead Season 10 on Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, FandangoNOW and VUDU. Which means you can watch it on your laptop, smartphone, smartTV or tablet.

The great news is that you can get free trials with some of these servers so if you want to try before you buy, that's an option too.

Not in the US this Sunday? Then don't feel like you need to miss out. Head back up to our instructions for how to watch via a VPN above, and then you can watch through your preferred online method above.

How to watch The Walking Dead in the UK:

The second part of The Walking Dead season 10 will premiere on Fox TV on Monday, February 24 at 9pm GMT. Fox TV is a paid for channel that is included on some Sky, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk packages.

Beyond that you can also access the channel using a less commitment based service like Now TV. This lets you pay for a bundle for a period of time so you don't need to commit. For this you can opt for the Entertainment bundle for £8.99 per month which can be cancelled month to month and includes a one week FREE trial.

Not in the UK to watch? It's OK, you don't have to set it to record or rely on catching up - get your zombie fix by downloading a VPN and watching from wherever you are as described above.

Where can I watch old episodes of The Walking Dead?

It's never too late to start watching The Walking Dead with its nine seasons already completed and crammed full of excitement that never gets old. There are lots of ways to catch up:

US: You've got plenty of option so take you're pick! Here's a handy list of some of the most popular ones we've found: Amazon Video, iTunes, Fandango Now and Vue. All of these streaming services have all 10 seasons of The Walking Dead.

UK: Now TV has every single Walking Dead episode ever made on its service, although you'd have to do A LOT of binge watching if you want to fit them all in to a single month's Entertainment Pass. However if you're an Amazon Prime customer you can just go there to catch up on the first 9 seasons.

Everywhere else: If you've hunted high and low and still can't find anywhere showing the old 132 episodes(!) of The Walking Dead, then it might be worth giving a VPN a try to get access. Then you can potentially grab hold of them from a US or UK source.