How to watch The Undoing episode 6 online: stream the series finale anywhere today

It's time to separate fact from fiction as award-winning Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley's latest series, The Undoing, airs its sixth and final episode on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK. It sees Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier directing Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, together on-screen for the first ever time, so without further ado, here's how to watch The Undoing episode 6 online and stream the series finale of this nail-biting drama wherever you are today.

Warning: spoilers for The Undoing lurk below. If you haven't watched episodes 1-5 of the show, scroll down for a spoiler-free guide to streaming The Undoing.

Watch The Undoing episode 6 finale online The Undoing episode 6 is titled 'The Bloody Truth' and represents the series finale of the show. It airs at 9pm ET/PT on HBO this Sunday (November 29) in the US, as well as being available via the network's on-demand service HBO Max. A day later, it's shown in the UK at 9pm GMT on Monday, November 30 courtesy of Sky Atlantic and comes to Now TV. Wherever you are, you can watch it on your preferred streaming service from home with the help of a VPN.

The Undoing is based a 2014 novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz and stars Kidman and Grant as Jonathan and Grace Frazer: a seemingly happily married couple living a privileged life in Manhattan with their son, Henry.

Grace is a thriving therapist, about to publish a self-help book entitled “You Should Have Known Better”, while Jonathan is an esteemed paediatric oncologist and devoted father. Everything's perfect - at least until the mother of a fourth grader is found bludgeoned to death, Jonathan mysteriously disappears, and Grace finds herself caught up in a very public scandal.

The end of The Undoing episode 5 dropped a very serious clue that Jonathan is indeed the guilty party and Grace was devastated to realize she may not have heeded her own advice - but is it actually how things went down or a classic red herring?

The end to this “Scandi-Noir thriller with a massive whodunnit element” is now here and we're about to learn all, so you won’t want to miss another second from this exceptional thriller. Read on as we explain how to watch The Undoing online and stream episode 6 from anywhere today.

How to watch The Undoing finale online from outside your country

Going abroad on vacation or having to travel for work? If so, you won’t be able to access your HBO Max or Sky account – or any equivalent regional service – due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, it’s easy to circumvent these. Just download a VPN to alter your IP address and connect to any VoD services you’re already paying for. This means you can bypass geo-blocks, and don’t have to worry about missing a single episode of The Undoing, the latest must-see HBO drama.

How to watch The Undoing online in the US for FREE

American viewers with a cable subscription can watch this tense new thriller conclude on HBO at 9pm ET/PT this Sunday (November 29). A pretty brilliant alternative is VoD service HBO Max. New episodes of this 6-part limited series become available at the same time as they’re aired on HBO, and then join its extensive on-demand library. It includes over 10,000 hours of content: HBO classics like Game of Thrones and True Blood, high-profile licensed programming like Friends and Rick and Morty, select picks from the archives of Turner Classic Movies and Warner Brothers…and more. Lots more! A subscription to HBO Max is $14.99 a month, but you can take it for a test drive with their 7-Day Free Trial first. You might even be entitled to the service for absolutely nothing – zero dollars – if you’re a current HBO Now member or pay for HBO through your cable provider. Compatible devices include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. It doesn’t currently work, however, with Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick. And don't forget that if you’re travelling abroad or working in another country at the moment, then, as detailed above, a VPN will be essential to continue streaming hit TV shows on-demand or live, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Undoing episode 6: stream the series finale online in Canada

North of the border and Canadian streaming service Crave will be serving David E. Kelley’s taut, dark drama. It airs concurrently with the US, so 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, November 29 is when to tune in for episode 6 and the series finale. An entry-level Crave subscription already gifts you access to past HBO shows for CND$9.99. But, to watch this limited series about a family shattered by devastating revelations, you’ll need to select the second-tier subscription, Movies + HBO for a monthly total of CND$19.98 a month (plus tax). The good news? You get to enjoy Crave’s impressive on-demand library for nothing beforehand thanks to its 7 Day Free Trial!

How to watch The Undoing online in the UK

UK viewers hyped to see Notting Hill star Grant and Aussie bombshell Kidman together on screen can turn over to Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 9pm for episode 6 - the series finale. It's just a day after their US counterparts, which isn't bad as these things go, but it does mean you have to spend a whole 24 hours trying to avoid spoilers on the internet. If you’ve long since ditched cable, Sky’s on-demand service Now TV has you covered. It offers a variety of plans – including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports – but you’ll need to purchase the Entertainment Package to watch The Undoing and access an eclectic mix of TV boxsets: over 300 in fact, including Lovecraft Country, 30 Rock, Succession, and Big Little Lies among them. Each pass comes with a week-long free trial. After this time it'll cost £9.99 a month, but you can cancel at any time. Remember that if you’re on vacation or temporarily leaving the UK for business, you can continue to stream your favorite shows through your preferred VoD service by downloading a top-notch VPN and following the steps above.

How to watch The Undoing episode 6 online in Australia

Despite the diverging time zones, Australians will find themselves embroiled in the murky mystery of The Undoing at the same time as their American brethren. Fox Showcase will air the finale of this HBO miniseries at 12pm on Mondays - and again at 8.30pm later the same day for those who don't want to risk the ire of their boss. If you don’t have cable, then a Foxtel Now subscription is a decent alternative. Looking for something budget-friendly? The Binge on demand service will provide the latest episodes of The Undoing every Monday as they air. Its entry-level package is AU$10 for one stream in SD quality, but splash out a little extra and get HD viewing and up to 4 streams. There’s a substantial 14-Day Free Trial for new subscribers too, in addition to great content from FX, HBO, Warner Bros., and hundreds of movies. Binge is compatible with numerous devices, among them Apple TVs (4th generation +), Android TV (OS 7.0 +), Chromecast, Telstra TV, and Apple and Android phones, among others. Taking a break from Oceania? Don’t forget that, to keep enjoying all the TV treasures of Binge, Foxtel, et al., you’ll need to download a virtual private network like ExpressVPN to connect to your favorite service back home.

The Undoing cast: who stars alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant?

In addition to superstars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, the cast of The Undoing includes Edgar Ramirez as Detective Joe Mendoza, American Horror Story’s Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinetz, Noma Dumezweni as defence attorney Haley Fitzgerald, and Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland, playing a retired financier and Grace’s protective father.