How to watch Gossip Girl 2021 online: stream the reboot in Australia now

After nine years away from Constance Billard, we’re being taken back to find a new group of uber-wealthy students getting trolled by – yep, you guessed it – XOXO, Gossip Girl. Actively embracing LGTBQ issues and the perspectives of POC, get ready for this Gen Z reboot of your favourite guilty pleasure. Read on as we explain how to watch Gossip Girl online now in Australia with a subscription to Binge.

How to watch Gossip Girl 2021 online Premiere date: Thursday July 8, 2021 New Episodes: the first 6 are available now, with the next 6 scheduled for later in the year. Cast: Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Kristen Bell. Streaming Options: | BINGE (AU)

Written and developed by Joshua Safran and based on the novels of Cecily von Ziegesar, Gossip Girl 2.0 provides a fresh perspective on the same privileged universe. There’s a more diverse clique of well-to-do students here, but occupying the same Upper East Side world that Serena and Blair presided over a decade ago. And they’re even more susceptible to Gossip Girl’s brand of scandal, who now utilizes an anonymous Insta account to air the student’s dirty laundry.

Of the original cast, Kristen Bell returns to voice the eponymous antagonist, while the new kids on the Met Steps include fashion-forward influencer Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), her philanthropic beau Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV (Eli Brown), Max Wolfe (Thomas Doherty), and Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) – Julien’s half-sister and an outsider to this tight-knit group.

Also starring Zión Moreno, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock and Savannah Smith, this reboot promises a pleasingly eclectic range of storylines, at least one big twist, and HBO-levels of licentiousness. Keep reading for our guide on how to watch Gossip Girl online now, and prepare to enjoy some shocking revelations with your friends.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

How to watch Gossip Girl online for FREE in Australia