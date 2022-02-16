Honor Magic 4 smartphone range landing at MWC 2022 with a photography focus

Audio player loading…

The Honor Magic 4 range is fast approaching, with the company having confirmed that these phones will be unveiled at MWC 2022, on February 28.

The event will kick off at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am GMT / 9:30pm ACT, so there’s not long to wait, but ahead of that the company has provided a couple of clues about the phones.

First off, they’re actually referred to as the Honor Magic 4 5G series, so unsurprisingly 5G will be supported. The teaser image which you can see above also shows a camera lens, so photography is likely to be a big focus of the phones.

That’s no surprise either, as it was with the Honor Magic 3 range too. Even the basic model had a triple-lens camera with high megapixel counts, while the Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus had a quad-lens camera with a 50MP main, 64MP ultra-wide, 64MP monochrome, and 64MP telephoto camera (with 3.5x optical zoom).

So these phones didn’t skimp on specs, and that extended to the chipset, RAM, storage, and screen. They’re high-end handsets, and priced accordingly.

So far we don’t know much about what specs the Honor Magic 4 will have, though an earlier teaser suggested at least one model would have a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

We also don’t know whether it will be joined by an Honor Magic 4 Pro and an Honor Magic 4 Pro Plus, but since this is described as a ‘series’ we’re expecting at least two phones to be unveiled.

Hopefully leaks and teasers will reveal more soon, but if not it’s less than two weeks until the big unveiling anyway.