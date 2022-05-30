Great Scott! The all-electric DeLorean DMC is here, and it's beautiful

Audio player loading…

The DeLorean Motor Company has finally lifted the lid on its stunning electric reimagining of the 1981 DMC.

Presently dubbed the Alpha5, the all-electric coupé – which was first teased back in February – ditches the wedge-like chassis of its Back to the Future counterpart to instead cut a sleeker, more contemporary figure akin to the Tesla Model S.

The latter’s famous gullwing doors remain, though, and while the Alpha5 won’t be fast enough to travel through time, DeLorean has said its upcoming EV will be capable of sprinting from 0 to 60mph in just 3.4 seconds, boasting a top speed of 150mph.

Take a look at the car in action below:

Image 1 of 3 The DeLorean Alpha5 will make its maiden public appearance at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August (Image credit: DeLorean Motor Company ) Image 1 of 3

The DeLorean Alpha5 will make its maiden public appearance at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August (Image credit: DeLorean Motor Company ) Image 1 of 3 The DeLorean Alpha5 will make its maiden public appearance at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in August (Image credit: DeLorean Motor Company ) Image 1 of 3

Powered by a 100kWh battery pack, the Alpha5 will allegedly sport a range of more than 300 miles, which would nudge it slightly ahead of the comparable Porsche Taycan 4S and Audi e-tron GT in the endurance department.

Unlike those two premium German EVs, though, DMC’s DeLorean update won’t be going on general sale – at least to begin with. Company CEO Joost de Vries recently told Autocar (opens in new tab) that the Alpha5 will be sold in a limited run of 88 – a reference to the speed required to time-travel in Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 sci-fi classic – and be suitable for track use exclusively.

The car will, however, be tweaked for general use in the coming years, but with the track version not expected to enter production until 2024, Back to the Future fans will likely have a few more years to wait before being able to get their hands on a road-worthy Alpha5.

As part of the EV’s unveiling, DeLorean also announced that it currently has a new V8 coupé, electric saloon and hydrogen SUV in the works, with each model expected to target much higher production volumes for the mainstream market.

Incidentally, it’s worth noting that the US automaker is not the same as the one helmed by John DeLorean throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Parts of the company, including its logo and remaining inventory, were purchased in 1995 and absorbed into a new brand, DMC Texas, which continues to operate as the DeLorean Motor Company in 2022.