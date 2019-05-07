Google’s Pixel 3a arrives a day early with leaked renders and a full specs list

Google IO is less than a day away, but that hasn't stopped an alleged full Google Pixel 3a specs sheet and some new renders from showing up online ahead of the big event, courtesy of WinFuture's Roland Quandt.

Quandt took to Twitter to post the spec sheet, titled 'Technical Characteristics', which has been translated into English from an unspecified language.

Google Pixel 3a specsheet (translated) pic.twitter.com/AGBF3ITw3vMay 6, 2019

As suggested by previous Google Pixel 3a rumors, the spec sheet claims the handset will sport a Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It also states that the Pixel 3a will feature a 5.6-inch (2,280 x 1,080) OLED display, which flies in the face of an early report which claimed the screen would use LCD technology.

Along with the spec sheet, Quandt also posted several legit-looking renders of both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL from various angles in their Clearly White and Just Black color options. A selection of images can be found below, and you can find the rest of the renders in Quandt's Twitter feed.

Pixel 3a Just Black 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HjMVrIPejdMay 6, 2019