Google Pixel 4 launch live blog: we'll be reporting from the Made By Google event

Matt Swider

The Google Pixel 4 launch event takes place today, and we're expecting to see the search giant launch two new flagship smartphones - the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

However, we could see more than just phones at the Google launch event, with a new Nest Mini smart speaker, Pixelbook Go Chromebook and Wi-Fi routers all rumored to arrive at the New York City based event.

We'll be reporting live from New York City, with the launch event kicking off at 10am EDT (7am PDT, 3pm BST, 1am AEDT on October 16), and you can follow everything that happens with our expect analysis right here with our Google Pixel 4 launch event live blog.