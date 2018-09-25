GFX 50R is Fujifilm's rangefinder-style medium format camera

After the success of the GFX 50S, Fujifilm's taken the wraps the GFX 50R. Designed for reportage photography, the GFX 50R sports a rangefinder-style design inspired by Fujifilm's rangefinder heritage.

The GFX 50R is both 2.5cm thinner than the GFX 50S, and at 775g, 145g lighter than it's medium format sibling.

Internally at least, it appears the the GFX 50R will share many of the same features as the GFX 50S. This includes the same 51.4MP sensor with a physical size some 1.7x larger than a full-frame chip and measuring 43.8 x 32.9mm (producing 4:3 aspect ratio images).

The GFX 50R also features Fujifilm's X-Processor Pro image processing engine and supports the company's Film Simulation modes, making it possible to recreate the tonality of photographic films such as Velvia, Provia and Acros.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The GFX 50R is equipped with the 0.77x 3.69m-dot organic electronic viewfinder which Fujifilm says allows for accurate focusing despite the large size of the medium format sensor.

The magnesium alloy body of the GFX 50R is weather-sealed in 64 places to provide dust and weather resistance, as well as the ability to operate at temperatures as low as -10 degrees celsius.

The GFX 50R will be available from November, with pricing set at AU$7,099 in Australia, with the price tag in other markets yet to be confirmed.

GFX 100S

Fujifilm also took the opportunity at its Photokina 2018 press conference to reveal that its working on a new 100MP GFX 100S medium format camera.

The new camera will feature on-senor phase-detection autofocus, as well as in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and 4K video recording capabilities. No more details as yet though.

Photokina is the world's biggest photography show, and TechRadar is reporting live from Cologne to bring you all the big announcements, plus hands-on reviews of new cameras and kit. Keep up with all the news here.