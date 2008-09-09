Harry Potter game delayed - EA's profits suffer

To bring the game of Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince in line with the movie, Electronic Arts and Warner have pushed back the game's launch to coincide with the movie's delayed release date in summer 2009.

EA's Bright Light Studio will use the extra six months to polish up the game's flying bells and brooms, wands and whistles.

Or maybe, someone will simply stick a Post-it note up on the warehouse door and hope it doesn't fall off.

EA were hoping The Half-Blood Prince would bring in around £60 million across 117 platforms – that's around 2.5 per cent of the company's annual revenue and almost double what JK Rowling now spends on an average Friday night.

In a series of quotes sufficiently long to overcome my insomnia for a full week, various folk with their fingers in the Harry Potter money pie expressed just how good the game will be when it's been carried over to next summer.

Glass half-blood full

For those who find the children's book a little intellectually daunting, we have cut and paste the following blob of text detailing the lashings of fun likely to light up the summer of '09:

"In the game of Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, players will return to Hogwarts to help Harry survive a fraught sixth year. They will also have a chance to engage in exciting wizard duels, mix and brew magical ingredients in Potions class and take to the air to lead the Gryffindor Quidditch team to victory.

"Players may even get sidetracked by Ron's romantic entanglements as they journey towards a dramatic climax and discover the identity of the Half-Blood Prince!"

And if you find that exciting – shouldn't you be in bed?