Zapper breathes new life into Nintendo Wii

Nintendo Wii owners, lock and load: the Wii Zapper is set to go on sale in the UK and Europe on 7 December.

The Wii Zapper is a gun-shaped frame that houses both the Wii Remote and the Nunchuck, acting like a light-gun for shooting games. It comes with a free game ( Link's Crossbow Training) and gives Christmas shoppers one more reason (as if they needed one) to buy a Wii console.

"The Wii Zapper combines our remarkable controllers into one housing with a classic style reminiscent of arcade-style games," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications.

"Both veteran and first-time players will find it brings a whole new dimension to games where targeting is key and provides even more exciting game-play experiences."

Wii Zapper shoots onto shelves

Until now, players of shooter games on the Wii like Medal of Honor: Vanguard have had to handle the Wiimote and Nunchuk separately. It's certainly playable, if a little fiddly.

The Wii Zapper will come packed with Link's Crossbow Training. The software is based on the hugely popular Legend of Zelda series. It's a rather basic premise though, you use the Wii Remote in the Wii Zapper to aim at targets on the screen, with the Nunchuk controlling movement. On the Wii Remote, you simply press down the trigger (the B Button) to fire, or continue the pressure for a more powerful shot.

The main purpose of the game is to demonstrate the way the Wii Zapper could be used in other games.

Many Wii gamers have been complaining that the Wii has lost its appeal of late. Some feel there aren't enough good games available yet, and so this Wii Zapper is bound to be popular among those who want to rediscover the Wii. Nintendo also has another piece of Wii-related plastic, the Wii Balance Board, waiting in the wings.

The Wii Zapper launches in November in the US and will cost $20 (around £10). In Europe, the €30 recommended price tag works out at around £21.