There's a new PS4 update coming, and it looks like you can test it

The PS4 and Xbox One are more or less neck and neck in the current console war, but if there's one area where Microsoft has definitely done better it's updates.

Sony hasn't been a total slouch, though, and it seems it's prepping a new PS4 update - and that, for the first time, it's letting users test the update out.

There are lots of cool gadgets coming this year

Those in the PlayStation MVPs program have received emails inviting them to beta test the next PS4 software update, reports Polygon.

Microsoft has been doing the same thing with its frequent Xbox One updates through an official Preview Program, but this is a first for Sony.

The features

The PS4 update apparently includes 60-frames-per-second "Share Play" gameplay recording, a new suspend feature that puts the console to sleep but allows you to resume your game exactly where you left off, and more.

The console is currently limited to 30FPS recording, and its existing "rest mode" quits any games and apps that are running before it goes to sleep, so these changes should prove welcome.

According to alleged leaked emails from Sony, some users in the PlayStation MVPs program will be given the opportunity to opt in to the PS4 firmware version 2.50 beta program between now and March 9.

To join, head to PlayStation.com and click "apply now."