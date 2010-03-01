Sony: Don't use your PS3 for 'next 24 hours'

Sony has urged customers who have an old-style PS3 not to use their console as the company tries to fix what it is calling a "bug in the clock functionality incorporated in the system".

While the new PS3 Slim seems to have got off scot-free, any model other than this version has been hit with multiple problems, including problems signing into the PSN, dates resetting themselves and corrupt trophy data.

Do not use your PS3 system

On its official blog, Sony explains: "We believe we have identified that this problem is being caused by a bug in the clock functionality incorporated in the system.

"We hope to resolve this problem within the next 24 hours.

"In the meantime, if you have a model other than the new slim PS3, we advise that you do not use your PS3 system, as doing so may result in errors in some functionality, such as recording obtained trophies, and not being able to restore certain data."

If you have switched on your PlayStation unwittingly, then the following problems may well occur:

The date of the PS3 system may be re-set to Jan 1, 2000.

When the user tries to sign-in to the PlayStation Network, the following message appears on the screen; "An error has occurred. You have been signed out of PlayStation Network (8001050F)".

When the user tries to launch a game, the following error message appears on the screen and the trophy data may disappear; "Failed to install trophies. Please exit your game."

When the user tries to set the time and date of the system via the Internet, the following message appears on the screen; "The current date and time could not be obtained. (8001050F)"

Users are not able to playback certain rental video downloaded from the PlayStation Store before the expiration date.

This '8001050f error' - as it is being called - is a massive blow to Sony who should be celebrating this week after the PS3 only title Heavy Rain managed to top the all-format charts.